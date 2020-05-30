‘No Longer About George Floyd’: Minnesota Calls in Entire National Guard for First Time in History

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said Saturday he was taking the unprecedented step of fully mobilizing the state’s national guard for the first time in history after another night of protests and destruction following the death of George Floyd.

“The situation in Minneapolis is no longer in any way about the murder of George Floyd,” Walz said. “It is about attacking civil society, instilling fear and disrupting our great cities.”

But the first term Democratic governor said outside forces who don’t share the state’s values are playing a major role in causing the chaos that has troubled the area in recent days. He said officials estimate that just 20 percent are from Minnesota, while 80 percent were from out of state.

“If you are on the streets tonight it’s very clear, you are not with us, you do not share out values,” he said.

Melvin Carter, the mayor of Saint Paul, said he had been told that “every single person we arrested last night,” was from out of state.

Department of Public Service Commissioner John Harrington said they were analyzing online chatter and had found white supremacists talking about joining protests. They were examining whether “organized cells of terror” were fueling the violence.

Walz said his state had more law enforcement out on the streets last night than any time but it did not seem to be enough. Protests erupted across the country Friday night, and in the Minneapolis area a curfew did little to keep things calm as lootings and fires made the area a flashpoint for disruption once again.

“Whether it be New York or Denver or Louisville or Las Vegas, there is no mayor in America that has the resources to push back on an organized attempt to destabilize civil society with no regard for life or property,” Walz said.

Walz, along with the mayors of the Twin Cities, made clear during the morning press conference that they knew people were hurting over the death of the unarmed black man, but that his death was being used as an excuse to sow chaos and destruction.

The governor said he’d spoken with the secretary of defense and with the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff about the situation and consider courses of action. The full mobilization of Minnesota’s National Guard is a move that the governor said “has never been taken in the 164 year history,” of the state guard.

Moments after Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey spoke during Saturday’s press conference, President Donald Trump attacked him on Twitter.

“Mayor Jacob Frey of Minneapolis will never be mistaken for the late, great General Douglas McArthur or great fighter General George Patton,” Trump tweeted. “How come all of these places that defend so poorly are run by Liberal Democrats? Get tough and fight (and arrest the bad ones). STRENGTH!”

The rebuke from Trump came after the chair of the Minnesota Republican Party called on the governor and the Minneapolis mayor to resign.

Walz said he had contacted governors of nearby states who he expected to provide “significant support through their national guards.”

He warned the situation on the streets of Minneapolis and Saint Paul on Saturday night would be dangerous once again.

“We will do everything in our power to restore that order that Minnesotans expect, that Minnesotans demand,” Walz said.