Minnesota Governor: Three Other Officers Should Be Charged in Derek Floyd’s Killing
A day after fully mobilizing the state’s national guard over the chaos following George Floyd’s death, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said he wants to see the other three officers involved in the 46-year-old’s arrest charged. “I think from what I’ve seen in all this, I do think that. I’ll let the prosecutors and the folks decide,” Walz said, when asked about charges for the three former Minneapolis officers, in addition to those that Derek Chauvin already faces. “I do think that’s warranted."
On Saturday, Walz said outside forces who don’t share the state’s values have played a major role in causing chaos that has troubled the area. He then estimated that 20 percent are from Minnesota while 80 percent are from outside the state. Officials still pointed to outside forces during Sunday’s briefing, but with less grand figures. State Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said data from Saturday showed that roughly 20 percent of the people arrested were from out of state. The governor also noted that before the operation began Saturday night “a very sophisticated denial of service attack on all state computers was executed.” “That’s not somebody sitting in their basement,” Walz said. “That’s pretty sophisticated.”