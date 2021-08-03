Minnesota Man Killed Woman After She Played With Stun Gun: Cops
OVERREACTION
A 27-year-old Minnesota was on the run Tuesday after prosecutors accused him of shooting and killing a woman who pointed a stun gun at him. Me’darian McGruder is charged with intentional and unintentional murder and illegal possession of a gun in the case. According to prosecutors, Tyesha Gills, 20, was hanging out with McGruder and others Saturday when she began zapping a stun gun. McGruder allegedly warned Gills not to aim it at him, telling her, “Stop playing with me before I shoot you.” When she didn’t stop, McGruder proceeded to shoot her in the chest, according to witnesses. “You just really shot me,” Gills allegedly told McGruder. Police arrived at the scene to find Gills in the living room, transporting her to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. McGruder has not been found as of Tuesday, according to the Star Tribune.
It is not McGruder’s first run-in with the law. He was convicted of second-degree assault last year after brandishing a gun during an instance of domestic violence.