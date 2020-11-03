Minnesota Supreme Court Tosses Trump Campaign’s Attempt to Separate Late-Arriving Ballots
A WIN FOR VOTERS
The Minnesota Supreme Court on Tuesday tossed a petition from the Trump campaign and two legislative GOP candidates, who wanted all mail-in ballots received after Election Day to be separated in case of future challenges to their validity. According to the ruling posted by MPR’s Brian Bakst, the Trump campaign and GOP candidates had asked to withdraw or dismiss their petition days after filing it, so Tuesday’s ruling only formalized that. There is, however, a separate federal appeals court ruling that any late-arriving ballots be segregated for potential legal challenges—but this is reportedly only applicable to presidential votes. It is still pending additional litigation. The court cases were launched after Minnesota ruled that mail-in ballots could be received up to seven days after Election Day.