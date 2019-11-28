Score 25% Off on Select Women’s and Kid’s Cozy Moccasin-Inspired Boots and Slippers From Minnetonka
It’s time to give your ratty pair the boot with this awesome sale on cozy and durable Moccasin boots and slippers from Minnetonka.
- Minnetonka: Get 25% off styles including: women’s Kilty, double fringe side zip boots, 3-layer fringe boots and 5-layer fringe boots.
- Shop shearling slippers and boots available in every color palette.
- Read more about its features here.
- Shop the rest of our other Black Friday deal picks here.
There’s that liminal space between late fall and early winter when our feet can use the extra hug, but there’s not a whole lot of snow—if any—on the ground. That’s where these super cozy boots and Moccasins come in. Available in both bright and neutral colors, they’re fall wardrobe essentials that basically legitimize wearing leggings as pants. | Get them on Minnetonka >
Let Scouted guide you to the best Black Friday deals. Shop Here.
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.