Minor League Pitcher Blake Bivens Says His ‘Heart Was Turned to Ash’ by Murder of His Wife, Son, Mother-in-Law
Tampa Bay Rays minor league pitcher Blake Bivens said his life was “destroyed” and his “heart was turned to ash” after his wife, 1-year-old son, and mother-in-law were killed this week. “The pain my family and I feel is unbearable and cannot be put into words,” he wrote in a post on Instagram late Thursday, his first public comment since the tragedy. “I shake and tremble at the thought of our future without them.” The 18-year-old brother of Bivens’ wife, Matthew Thomas Bernard, has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the slayings. Authorities have not been able to identify a motive in the murders, which started Tuesday when a neighbor found a woman dead in the driveway of a house, and police found the body of another woman and a child inside. A manhunt began for the suspect, which culminated in Bernard running naked out of the woods and attempting to choke a man outside of a church, only to be caught a few minutes later by a tactical team with a K-9 officer.