Schumer Again Pushes for Ukraine Documents in Senate Impeachment Trial
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer renewed his push for the Senate impeachment trial investigation on Monday, demanding new documents into how aid to Ukraine was formally frozen 90 minutes after President Donald Trump’s July phone call with the country’s leader. In a letter to all senators Monday, the New York Democrat pushed for the investigation to obtain records from the State Department, Office of Management and Budget, and the White House. The letter noted that House Democrats unsuccessfully tried to obtain some of those records during their investigation after the administration defied congressional subpoenas.
“No good reason has been offered as to why the Senate should not hear all of the available evidence in this trial. The majority leader has suggested that the Senate should begin the trial and decide later whether to call witnesses or obtain documents,” Schumer wrote. “The practical effect of that approach, however, would be to foreclose the possibility of obtaining such evidence because it will be too late. “