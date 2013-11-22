‘Minty’ Genital Guy Not Guilty

CHEAT SHEET
The 49-year-old man who said he only exposed himself on a plane because he accidentally got peppermint on his penis in 2012 has been found not guilty. A woman sitting next to him on the flight filed a complaint to police when he took out his genitals out, claiming “indecent exposure of his genitals and/or engaging in masturbation in a public place.” The man’s defense: that instead of taking medication for a headache, he rubbed minty oils on his head but spilled down to his privates and began burning. Looks like all is buttoned up now.