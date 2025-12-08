Miss Jamaica’s Horrific Stage Fall Injuries Revealed

Details have begun to emerge of the horrific injuries sustained by the woman representing Jamaica after she fell from the stage at this year’s Miss Universe pageant in Thailand. Dr. Gabrielle Henry suffered an intracranial hemorrhage, a fracture, facial lacerations, and other injuries after the fall during the evening gown round on Nov. 19 in Bangkok. As a result of the fall, Henry lost consciousness and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she later underwent intensive neurological care. The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) has since assumed responsibility for all expenses—covering her medical treatment, the stay of her family, and the medically supervised flight home to Jamaica—and has firmly rejected media claims she was at fault, calling such allegations unfounded. In the latest update, the organization and Henry’s family announced she is preparing to return home with full medical escort, and they expressed “deep gratitude” for public outpourings of support.