Miss Kansas Slams Her Abuser Watching on as She Is Crowned
Alexis Smith, 25, called out her alleged abuser as she was crowned Miss Kansas after they showed up in the audience on June 8. The footage, which has since gone viral, shows Smith saying she wanted to “eliminate unhealthy and abusive relationships.” “Some of you out in this audience saw me very emotional because my abuser is here today,” she said to a stunned crowd. “But that’s not going to stop me from being on this Miss Kansas stage and from representing as the next Miss Kansas because I, and my community, deserve healthy relationships.” The crowd erupted into applause for the full-time cardiothoracic ICU nurse. Smith, who did not name her abuser, later took to Facebook to explain said she wasn't about to let the person disrupt her peace. “Instead of falling into silence, I chose to live out my vision for a better world. I took back the power—not just for myself, but for my dreams and everyone watching and listening,” she wrote. Smith will now compete in the Miss America pageant, which is set to take place in January.