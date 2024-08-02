Miss Teen USA and Miss USA Contestants Fall Off Stage
BEAUTY & GRACE
Three Miss Teen USA and Miss USA state costume contestants managed to fall off the stage and into the orchestra pit during the televised event on Thursday night. During the preliminary round, Miss Teen West Virginia, Olivia Travis landed in the pit seconds after taking the stage. The 19-year-old quickly recovered from the tumble and sprung to her feet, giving two thumbs up with a smile, before she finished her walk. She placed in the top five of the competition. Fellow pageant contestants competing in the state costume competition, Miss Pennsylvania and Miss Iowa, also slipped off the angular stage during their walks. After the competitons, a compilation of their falls circulated around TikTok. Ultimately, Addie Carver of Mississippi won Miss Teen USA, taking over a sash and crown that has gone unworn since after 2023 Miss Teen USA UmaSofia Srivastava stepped down from her duties in May, citing a clash in “personal values” with the Miss USA organization.