Miss Universe Contestant Speaks Out After Brutal Stage Fall

Legendary comedian Dave Chappelle surprised fans on Friday by announcing in a short video posted to social media that his latest stand-up special, The Unstoppable, would be released on Netflix the very same night. In the clip, posted to an official Netflix Instagram account, Chappelle thanks fans who attended one of his shows in his hometown of Washington D.C., in October and reveals that the special will be released on Netflix following the conclusion of the live-streamed Jake Paul v. Anthony Joshua fight. “I wanted to shout out my hometown, Washington D.C., and thank everybody that came out in October to support me at that show,” Chappelle said. ”I just want you to know that show will be streaming on Netflix tonight. After the fight, my new special drops, and I hope you love it.” It’s the five-time Emmy winner’s first stand-up special since 2023’s The Dreamer, and his fourth in a row for Netflix. The 75-minute special is now available to watch on the platform.
Partner updateAD BY HSNAdd This Hydrating Eye Serum to Your 2026 Skincare RoutineBRIGHT EYESThis luxe beauty serum is worth the holiday splurge.
Shop with ScoutedNurses and Athletes Swear by This OTC Muscle Pain CreamNATURAL RELIEFPenetrex's top-rated muscle and joint pain relief cream is a must-have for post-workout recovery.
Shop with ScoutedTreat Yourself to Some Self-Love During Lelo's Holiday Sale GOOD VIBES ONLYFrom vibrators to male massagers, score up to 50 percent off during the luxury sexual wellness brand's biggest sale of the year.
The fourth season of Mike White’s hit HBO series The White Lotus has found its first cast members in Alexander Ludwig and AJ Michalka. Both actors got their starts in Hollywood at a young age; Ludwig in films like Race to Witch Mountain and The Hunger Games before graduating to lead roles in shows like Vikings, while Michalka first found fame as one half of the pop duo Aly & AJ with her sister Aly Michalka, as well as roles in The Lovely Bones and more recently as Lainey Lewis in The Goldbergs. Much like the previous three seasons of the show, season four will follow guests and employees over the course of a week at a luxury hotel. For the show’s fourth season, it will be returning to Europe after season two’s Sicilian sojourn, opting to visit France this time around. While a specific location has not been announced, White has previously said that setting a season in Paris would feel “like a cop-out,” while season three star Parker Posey told E! on the Emmys red carpet in September that White was not in attendance because he was in the south of France, “where season four’s gonna be.”
Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit is facing a serious decline in her health that could eventually require a lung transplant, the BBC reports. The 52-year-old royal has been battling pulmonary fibrosis since 2018, a progressive lung disease that causes scarring and makes breathing increasingly difficult. In a statement released Friday, the Norwegian royal palace said recent medical tests had shown a “clear worsening” of her condition, according to the broadcaster. Princess Mette-Marit’s physician, Dr. Are Martin Holm, said her illness has now progressed to the point ”where a lung transplant will be necessary.” However, he emphasized that such a procedure would be a last resort and depends on several factors, including whether her body would accept a donor organ. In an interview with the public broadcaster NRK, Mette-Marit acknowledged that her health has declined “faster than I’d hoped.” Crown Prince Haakon, who is set to succeed King Harald V, 88, told the broadcaster he has noticed his wife has less energy, struggles with breathing, and can no longer take part in activities they once enjoyed together, such as hiking and skiing. Despite her worsening condition, the BBC reports the princess intends to continue carrying out her royal duties to the extent that her health allows.
Dr. Gabrielle Henry has opened up about the injuries she suffered last month during a Miss Universe show in Thailand. Henry, 28, required hospitalization and intensive care for an intracranial hemorrhage, a fracture, and facial lacerations, among other injuries. “In a time that calls for stillness and healing, I am grateful to be in Jamaica and to feel the familiar strength of Jamaica surrounding me,” the ophthalmologist wrote on Instagram Friday. “I am deeply grateful to the medical teams who cared for me in Thailand, the team who escorted me home, and the airport staff, including those at the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA) and MIA and the members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force who helped reduce the stress of the journey,” she added. Henry also expressed her gratitude to Miss Universe’s Jamaican branch and her country’s tourist board for helping with her travel. Henry said she’ll reveal more information at a later date. “For now, my focus remains healing, purpose, and service.”
Actor Timothée Chalamet has finally come clean after months of speculation to reveal that he is not, in fact, cult British rapper EsDeeKid. Appearing on camera beside the Liverpool-based hip-hop artist for the remix of the latter’s hit track “4 Raws,” Chalamet demonstrated his lyrical skills with his own verse. “It’s Timothée Chalamet chillin’, tryna stack a hundred million / Girl got a billion,” the 29-year-old actor raps in the video, referencing his girlfriend, billionaire Kylie Jenner. The video was filmed in North London and released on Friday on Instagram. For months, rampant online speculation has suggested that Chalamet could be leading a double life as the heavily-accented Scouse rap artist who only ever shows his eyes. Both parties have avoided addressing the rumors, with Chalamet telling the BBC in an interview this week, “No comment... you’ll see, all in due time.” The two-time Oscar nominee is currently promoting his new film Marty Supreme, which he references in the song. Having previously written a rap song about math class in high school, “Statistics,” that later went viral online after the actor found fame, Chalamet reclaimed his rap moniker “Little Timmy Tim” for the newly-released remix.
Matthew Gagnon, a contestant on the popular cooking competition show MasterChef died earlier this week at the age of 42. He died “unexpectedly,” according to an online obituary. A cause of death was not provided. He leaves behind his wife, Stephanie, and two children, Haylee and Mason, as well as his parents. “He loved to cook at home with them and his homemade raviolis were their favorite,” the obituary read. “Matthew was the best ‘Daddy Caddy’ for Mason on the golf course and he was so proud to watch Haylee (his peanut) shine at cheerleading.” The Connecticut native was a contestant on Season 11 of Fox’s MasterChef, which aired in 2021. While on the show, he cooked for the show’s judges Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sánchez and Joe Bastianich, and with guest judges including Curtis Stone and Paula Deen. He was eliminated from the show in the season’s sixth episode.
The bodies of beloved director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner have been released back to the Reiner family, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed to People on Friday. While autopsies have been conducted, a full medical report from the coroner is not expected for up to 90 days. The couple’s 32-year-old son, Nick Reiner, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder after the couple was found dead at their Brentwood home on Sunday. Both had been stabbed to death. Prosecutors believe the Reiners were killed in the early hours of Sunday after Rob, Michele, and Nick attended a holiday party hosted by Conan O’Brien on Saturday, where the filmmaker and his son were seen arguing. Rob, 78, and Michele, 70, were found by their daughter, Romy, 27, who was contacted after a massage therapist was unable to reach the couple. In a statement released on Wednesday, Romy and her brother Jake, 34, said, “The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends.”
An international flight was abruptly halted after passengers raised alarms about an elderly traveler they said had been brought onboard despite being dead. Witnesses told The Daily Mail that the 89-year-old British woman was wheeled onto an easyJet flight from Málaga, Spain, to Gatwick, London, by five relatives, who told airline staff she was unwell and asleep. Several passengers alleged that a boarding clerk questioned her condition and was reassured she was “just tired.” One passenger said they overheard a relative add: “It’s OK, we’re doctors.” According to witnesses, the aircraft began taxiing before cabin crew was alerted that the woman had died. The plane stopped just short of takeoff and returned to the stand, delaying the flight for nearly 12 hours. Spanish authorities confirmed police were called to the plane. A spokesman for the Civil Guard in Málaga said: “She was pronounced dead on the aircraft.” EasyJet disputed passenger accounts, saying the woman was alive when she boarded and had documentation clearing her to fly. An airline spokesman said: “Flight EZY8070 from Málaga to London Gatwick returned to stand prior to departure due to a customer onboard requiring urgent medical assistance. The flight was met by emergency services however the customer sadly passed away.” Passengers have apparently not been pacified by the airline’s account, however, with one writing: “EasyJet, when did you start letting dead people onto planes? Seriously!”
The West Village apartment building where the characters of Friends famously lived was just sold for a whopping price. 90 Bedford Street in lower Manhattan, where Joey, Rachel, Monica, and Chandler lived in the popular ‘90s sitcom, was sold for $32.7 million to the international investor, JP Real Estate Group Limited. The six-story apartment building was previously bought in February 2024 by Jeff Sutton’s Wharton Properties for $18.25 million and underwent renovations following the purchase. Since the show’s debut in 1994, the building’s exterior has become almost as recognizable as the show’s famous cast. The 22-unit apartment rests above Little Owl, a Mediterranean restaurant that occupies the building’s street level. Following the 2023 death of Matthew Perry, who played Chandler in the sitcom, the building became a memorial site for the late actor, where fans left flowers and other tributes. At the moment, none of the one to four-bedroom units are available to rent, according to StreetEasy.
A gang of thieves dressed as Santa and his elves burst into a Montreal supermarket on Monday and made off with thousands of dollars worth of food. The heist was part of a Robin Hood-inspired scheme intended to highlight the rising cost of living and support the poorest in society. Around 40 members of a group calling themselves “Robins des Ruelles” (Robins of the Alleys) claimed responsibility for the stunt, releasing a statement on Thursday titled “When Hunger Justifies the Means.” “We are working more and more just to be able to buy food from supermarket chains that take advantage of inflation as a pretext to make record profits,” the statement read, accusing a handful of companies of holding “our basic needs hostage.” The group deposited some of the stolen groceries underneath a Christmas tree in a public square after the raid, and said it planned to distribute the rest to food banks throughout the community. Police said they are investigating the incident as a criminal act, but have yet to make any arrests. “Don’t forget—the hunger justifies the means,” the group said in a statement. “Merry Christmas!”