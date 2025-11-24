Miss Universe Contestant Who Finished in Top 5 Cuts Ties With Pageant

Whether it’s gathering around the crackle of a fire pit, savoring the aroma of freshly-made pizza, or hearing the sizzle on a griddle, Solo Stove turns any outdoor space into a cozy, welcoming hangout that sparks memories for decades to come. This holiday season, Solo Stove invites everyone to give the gift of gathering with 20% off much of its lineup for Black Friday. Additionally, for a limited time, any order over $500 will receive a $50 Solo Stove holiday gift card valid through the end of the year.

Summit 24™ Smokeless Fire Pit Price reflects a limited-time 20% holiday discount. Buy At Solo Stove $ 480 Free Shipping

The Summit 24™ Smokeless Fire Pit is the brand’s most advanced design yet. This fire pit uses Solo Stove’s Quick-Strike Cone™ to deliver a fire in seconds, whether with kindling or Solo Stove Fire Starter Gel. Plus, the built-in stand means you can use it on multiple surfaces like concrete, dirt, or gravel.

Steelfire™ 30 Stainless Griddle Get the Essentials Kit with you purchase Buy At Solo Stove $ 900 Free Shipping

You’ll be the talk of the neighborhood with the Steelfire™ 30 Stainless Griddle. Instead of cast iron, this griddle is made with three-ply clad stainless steel that resists rust, heats up in just seven minutes, and cleans with ease. For a limited time, your purchase also comes with the Essential Kit, which includes two squirt bottles, two spatulas, and a scraper, as well as a Shelter to shield it from the elements ($180 value).

Pi Prime Pizza Oven Price reflects a limited-time 20% holiday discount Buy At Solo Stove $ 360 Free Shipping

The Pi Prime takes pizza from good to unforgettable. This pizza oven heats up to a blazing 900°F in just 15 minutes and circulates heat evenly. Once your pizza is in there, it will be cooked perfectly in as few as 90 seconds.

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.