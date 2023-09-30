Miss USA Is a Venezuelan-American Repping Utah

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at People
Miss Utah Noelia Voigt was crowned Miss USA on Friday night—the first Venezuelan-American to win the pageant, which has been rocked by scandal and tumult in the last year. Voigt, 22, beat out Miss Hawaii Savannah Gankiewicz and Miss Wisconsin Alexis Loomans. Last year, R’Bonney Gabriel became the first Filipino American to take the tiara—although her victory was marred by accusations from also-rans that the contest was rigged. That scandal then led to the suspension of the organization president, whose husband was separately accused of harassing beauty queens.