Miss Venezuela, Husband Murdered

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Telegraph
Venezuelan authorities arrested five people on Wednesday in connection with the murder of the former Miss Venezuela and her husband. Monica Spear, 29, and Thomas Henry Berry, 39, were shot to death while trying to fend off carjackers. Their 5-year-old daughter Maya was wounded. According to police, the family was traveling on a poor stretch of road when their car hit a “sharp object that had been placed on the highway.” Tow trucks arrived almost immediately and had already lifted the damaged car onto one of the trucks when the attack occurred. The family locked themselves into the car, at which point assailants fired at least six shots into the vehicle.