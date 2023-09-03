Missing Climber Found Dead in Montana Glacier National Park
Officials found the body of a missing Colorado man in Glacier National Park on Friday after he went missing for several days while on a climbing trip, KRTV reported. Adam Fuselier, 32, was last heard from Tuesday, with rangers receiving notification the next morning that he was overdue from his Reynolds Mountain climb. Authorities discovered his vehicle later Wednesday and began a ground and air search for Fuselier. When he was recovered Friday morning, officials transported his body from Reynolds Mountain to West Glacier by a U.S. Forest Service helicopter. His cause of death remains under investigation, according to the National Park Service. “Glacier National Park staff would like to express their sincere condolences to the family and ask that the public respect their privacy,” NPS wrote in a news release.