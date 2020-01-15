Nanny Told Cops in 2017 Missing Connecticut Mom Jennifer Farber Dulos Was ‘Afraid’ of Her Husband
A nanny for the children of missing Connecticut mother Jennifer Farber Dulos told police in 2017 that Dulos’ estranged husband had tried to hurt his wife and that she was “very afraid” of him, according to search warrants released Wednesday. “Jennifer did not want to call the police as she was very afraid of her husband and he threatened to take the children permanently to Greece,” Lauren Almeida, the nanny, allegedly told police, according to the warrants. “Almeida was present to witness Fotis Dulos chasing his wife through the house. She finally came running into the bedroom and slammed the door closed. She braced herself against the door as her husband kept pounding trying to open it. He seemed to calm down when he realized Almeida and one of his children were also in the room,” the documents stated. Farber Dulos allegedly told Almeida that her husband “tried to hit her” with his car and that she “needed to jump out of the way.” Almeida told police in June 2017 that she saw Farber Dulos crying in the family home’s driveway, the documents state.
Farber Dulos, 51, vanished on May 24, 2019, during a custody battle with her husband Dulos, 52, who was arrested at his Jefferson Crossing home on Jan. 7 and charged with felony murder, murder, and kidnapping in his wife’s case. He and his former girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, face charges including conspiracy to commit murder. Dulos is barred from contacting Almeida, the Dulos’ five children, and Gloria Farber, their grandmother.