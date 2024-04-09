Missing Florida GOP Leader Trashed Hotel Room During Weeklong Bender
‘UNDER THE INFLUENCE’
When George Riley Jr.’s family reported him missing last week, the 43-year-old Florida Republican Party executive director was hiding out in a local Hampton Inn, laying waste to everything within reach. That’s according to a police report obtained by the Tampa Bay Times, which said Riley, 43, was thrown out of the hotel on Wednesday thanks to his “extensive drinking and damage caused to the room.” Hotel employees said Riley had “urinated and vomited throughout,” trashed the room’s electric blinds, and was charged an additional fee for a deep cleaning to try and undo the mess. In a statement to the Times, Riley said, “I’m deeply sorry. I have been dealing with alcoholism and mental health issues. I will pay for any damages that were caused. I apologize to the employees for my bad behavior and I will be seeking help soon.” He hopes his planned recovery will make him “a better father, a better person and a better all-around employee.” On April 2, Riley’s family told police they hadn’t been able to reach him since March 29. Riley was found Friday by deputies with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, two days after leaving the Hampton Inn, and reunited with his relatives over the weekend.