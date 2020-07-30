CHEAT SHEET
    Missing Georgia Woman’s Car Found After Her Young Son Was Seen Wandering Alone

    Madeline Charbonneau

    The vehicle of Leila Cavett, a missing Georgia woman whose son was found wandering in a Florida apartment complex last week, was discovered Thursday. The car, a white Chevy Blazer, was found in a Walmart parking lot about 15 miles from where the 21-year-old’s son, Kamdyn, was found wearing a T-shirt and soiled diaper. Cavett has still not been found, and her son has been placed in foster care. Cavett’s family suspects foul play in her disappearance. “She would’ve never left her baby, never,” said Carol Ferdinand, Cavett’s grandmother. “That’s my granddaughter, I know her.”

