Missing GOP Rep Saga Takes Twist as New Documents Surface

The weekslong saga surrounding the mysterious absence of a Republican lawmaker took a fresh twist after a new report unearthed documents he signed during his disappearance.

While he was out of the public eye, New Jersey Rep. Tom Kean Jr., 57, signed off on two “gift travel” disclosures authorizing his chief of staff, Dan Scharfenberger, to take trips paid for by special interest groups, according to NOTUS.

The representative for the Garden State’s seventh legislative district hasn’t cast a vote since March 5. But on March 14, he signed an employee post-travel disclosure form indicating that Scharfenberger went on a Las Vegas trip funded by the Republican Main Street Partnership, where he “participated in a full day of meetings and tours,” “learned about dozens of different companies,” and “heard many federal policy priorities.”

New Jersey Rep. Thomas Kean Jr. last cast a vote on March 5. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

A month later, on April 13, Kean signed another disclosure form that showed Scharfenberger had gone on a Middleburg, Virginia, trip funded by Center Forward, where he “heard from several policy experts in a group setting, mainly about healthcare and energy” and “also connected with other chiefs of staff, both Republican and Democrat.”

Both forms indicated that Kean authorized the trips in advance and determined that “the travel was in connection with the employee’s official duties and would not create the appearance that the employee is using public office for private gain.”

Kean’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. His team has repeatedly said that he is battling “a personal medical issue” that he is expected to fully recover from, while offering scant details.

Kean’s wife, Rhonda, has also largely been absent, aside from one brief appearance. Residents said they have not seen her walking the family dog, and could not recall when her car was last in the driveway.

Kean's team has been vague about his disappearance. Tom Kean Jr. on X

On Thursday, more than two months since he was last seen in public, Kean spoke to the New Jersey Globe to allay concerns about his absence and reaffirm his commitment to seeking re-election.

“My doctors are confident that I’m on the road to a full recovery,” he told the outlet in a lengthy telephone interview. “I understand the need for public transparency, and I appreciate the support of my constituents.”

Kean added that his prognosis was positive, with no expected long-term effects or chronic health complications.

“I anticipate that in the next couple of weeks, I’ll return to voting and to the campaign trail,” he said.