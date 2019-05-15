Missing Kentucky Toddler Found Unharmed in Woods Three Days After Disappearing

A Kentucky toddler who went missing on Sunday has been found alive and unharmed in the woods, ABC News reports. One-year-old Kenneth Howard was last seen outside his home in Salyersville at around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, when his father was in the yard with him. According to Magoffin County Rescue Squad, Kenneth's dad then reportedly turned his back to either go inside or around the side of the home, but Kenneth was gone by the time the father returned. On Wednesday, the toddler was found about 1,800 feet from his family home near a road used for logging and strip mining, Kentucky State Trooper William Petry told ABC News. A member of a search crew reportedly heard him crying out and found him to be in “remarkably good condition.” The toddler is being treated for dehydration and did not appear injured. Authorities are still investigating how the boy got lost, but there is reportedly no evidence to suggest criminal activity.