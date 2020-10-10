CHEAT SHEET
Missing Mom’s Body Found in Florida Pond
The body of Tracey Rieker, a mother of four who’d been missing since Sept. 30, was was found in a large Venice, Florida pond in a submerged vehicle, Venice Police said Saturday. Divers discovered her in her green Nissan Xterra in the large pond and authorities were recovering the vehicle Saturday. Rieker’s cause of death is undetermined and her case is being treated as a traffic homicide. Her husband said that she had been in a manic state before her disappearance and left her cell phone and wallet at home. “We are concerned about what mindset she’s in,” he said as a search was underway. “She didn’t get a whole lot of sleep a couple of days prior to that. She wasn’t eating a whole lot.”