Vanished Republican Promises to Spill on Mysterious Disappearance

New Jersey’s missing GOP congressman continues to put off telling his constituents exactly why he’s been MIA for the last three months.

Tom Kean Jr., who represents New Jersey’s seventh congressional district but has been mysteriously absent from his post since early March, issued a statement on his social media ahead of the state’s primary election on Tuesday, in which four Democrats vied for the chance to unseat him come November.

“I am more energized than ever to keep fighting for the people of New Jersey’s 7th District,” Kean, 57, said. “Right now, I am focused on my recovery and under the advice of healthcare professionals, I will transition from virtual work to in person work within a matter of weeks.”

“At that time, I will be completely transparent as to the nature of my medical condition,” he added. “Once again, I appreciate all of the prayers and patience from my constituents and colleagues. I understand the need for transparency on this matter and I look forward to sharing my experience with the public.”

The congressman released yet another cryptic public statement about the health condition that's sidelined him for three months. Rep. Tom Kean, Jr./X

The Daily Beast has reached out to Kean’s office for comment.

Kean, the son of former New Jersey Gov. Tom Kean, has missed more than 100 roll call votes since he was last seen on Capitol Hill, according to the House clerk. His last vote was March 5, just before a House recess.

Kean Jr. (R) and Tom Kean Sr. (L) have been staples of New Jersey politics. James Leynse/Corbis via Getty Images

The legacy politician last gave an update on his mysterious health condition in a phone interview with the New Jersey Globe on May 21—the first since his illness.

He told the conservative news outlet said that his prognosis was positive and that “my doctors are confident that I’m on the road to a full recovery,” but neglected to clarify exactly why he has been sidelined.

Kean's absence has dumbfounded the GOP, media, and people online. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

He did, however, confirm his campaign for a third term in Congress, telling the Globe, “I’m running.”

Trump said that the absent GOP congressman has his “Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election” in a Truth Social post on Monday.

“A Tremendous Advocate of our America First Agenda, Tom is working tirelessly to Keep our Border SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, Grow our Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Champion Small Business, Unleash American Energy DOMINANCE, Support our Brave Military and Veterans, and Protect our always under siege Second Amendment,” the president said.

The president gave his endorsement to the MIA lawmaker on Monday. Donald Trump/Truth Social

The incumbent Kean will face off against Democrat Rebecca Bennett, 39, in November following the former Navy helicopter pilot’s primary win Tuesday night, according to the Associated Press.

The battleground district, which Kean won in 2022 after defeating two-term Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski, could be a huge pickup for Democrats if Bennett unseats the seemingly unwell congressman.

Former assistant to President Donald Trump, Alyssa Farah Griffin, even noted the bizarreness of Kean’s disappearance on CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360 on Tuesday night.

“Listen, illnesses happen, but you’ve seen people like Steve Scalise show up when he was fighting cancer. Like, people still show up for the job, or if they feel like they’re not up to the task, they pass the baton,” the political commentator said. “This is something Republicans, myself included, have hammered Democrats on with Biden and with his age and concerns about his ability to go on.