CHEAT SHEET
TEENAGE RUNAWAY
New York Teen Missing for Days Found Safe in England
A 16-year-old New York girl who has been missing since Saturday was found safe in England on Wednesday, NBC News reports. Victoria Grabowski was found in Nottingham, England after taking a flight from JFK International Airport to London's Heathrow Airport. A man was arrested by London's Metropolitan Police Department in connection with Grabowski's disappearance.
According to Grabowski's uncle, her father returned home from work on Saturday to find the front door wide open and Grabowski's clothes missing. Cell phone records later showed that Grabowski had been searching for flights to London from her phone, and investigators were able to confirm that she had boarded a flight to Heathrow on Saturday after paying for her ticket in cash. Grabowski's uncle told NBC that her parents were concerned she had run away to London to meet an older boy she met online.