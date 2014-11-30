CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    SHOCK

    Missing Ohio State Player Killed Himself

    Instagram

    A missing Ohio State University football player was found dead in a dumpster from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Sunday. Kosta Karageorge went missing Wednesday afternoon after he told his roommates he was going for a walk. (He didn’t show up for practice later that day.) Karageorge played one season on the football team and wrestled for three years. The Karageorge family said their son had a history of concussions, and suffered one as recently as a month ago. On Sunday night, 150 students gathered for a vigil.

    Read it at The Columbus Dispatch