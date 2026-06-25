Missing Republican Spotted After Mysterious Disappearance

After more than three months of unexplained absence from Capitol Hill, Republican Congressman Tom Kean Jr. has resurfaced.

Kean was spotted at his New Jersey home, which has been vacant for months, with his wife on Wednesday evening, according to The New York Times.

When approached at his door by a reporter, the congressman kept it brief. “It’s good to see you,” he said. Dressed in a dark suit and red tie, he added, “I’ll talk to you next week. Thank you.”

His wife has been MIA too. Chip East/REUTERS

Kean’s last recorded House vote was on March 5, and he has since missed more than 100 votes, fueling questions about his whereabouts and ability to serve.

He has not explained his mysterious absence, other than to say he is suffering from a “personal medical issue” that he expects to fully recover from. “My doctors continue to assure me that my recovery will be complete and that I will be back to the job I love,” he said.

Despite his prolonged absence from Washington, Kean remains on the ballot and is seeking a third term in November’s midterm elections.

He ran unopposed in the Republican primary on June 2 and will face off against Democrat Rebecca Bennett in November.

Republicans are reportedly concerned that Kean’s absence will affect his ability to hold onto the seat.

His district is one of the most competitive swing districts in the country. In 2024, Trump squeaked out a victory by just 1 percentage point.

Kean’s spokesman, Harrison Neely, said last week that the congressman plans to return to Capitol Hill on June 30 and “will be fully transparent.”

His father, former New Jersey Gov. Tom Kean Sr., addressed the situation in an interview in May, telling CNN his son was dealing with a serious but temporary illness, but declined to offer more details.

The Kean family has been a staple of New Jersey politics. James Leynse/Corbis via Getty Images

Adding to the mystery, Kean’s chief of staff, Dan Scharfenberger, previously declined to disclose his whereabouts, remarking only that “there’s no cameras where Tom is.”

Despite Kean’s absence from Washington, his social media accounts have remained active, and his newsletters have continued to go out.

At the same time, Kean has continued trading stocks. NOTUS reported that financial disclosures filed with Congress and digitally signed on April 13 showed he bought and sold shares in eight companies between mid- and late March, with the transactions totaling an estimated value between $50,008 and $190,000.

The congressman has reportedly shared few details of his illness with fellow Republicans, with Punchbowl News reporting that House Speaker Mike Johnson has spoken to him only once since he stopped appearing in Congress.

The congressman released yet another cryptic public statement on June 2 about the health condition that's sidelined him for three months. Rep. Tom Kean, Jr./X

Behind the scenes, however, Kean has remained in touch with some allies. According to The New York Times, he has been calling fellow New Jersey Republicans during his absence and asking for their prayers.

In a rare public statement on June 2, Kean said he was “more energized than ever, and that he would be “completely transparent as to the nature of my medical condition.”