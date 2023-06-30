Missing Russian General Was Secretly a VIP Member of Wagner Group: Report
CARE TO EXPLAIN?
The missing Russian general who is suspected of knowing in advance about mercenary boss Yevgeniy Prigozhin’s mutiny attempt was apparently a secret member of the paramilitary Wagner Group himself, according to documents seen by CNN. Sergey Surovikin, the deputy commander of Russia’s military operations in Ukraine, was apparently one of at least 30 other top Kremlin officials listed who hold a personal registration number with Wagner, the documents show. The general hasn’t been seen since he shared a video pleading that Wagner mercenaries give up as their rebellion was unfolding last Saturday. Rumors and reports have swirled alleging Surovikin has been detained and thrown in Moscow prison, but his daughter recently claimed “nothing happened to him, no one arrested him.” Wagner has not responded to CNN’s request for comment. It remains unclear what benefits are included in a VIP membership to the brutal military group.