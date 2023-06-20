Missing Sub Firm Thanked Musk’s Starlink for Making Dive Missions ‘a Success’
STILL LOST
The company that owns the submersible that went missing over the weekend on a dive to the wreck of the Titanic praised Elon Musk’s Starlink service earlier this month. “Despite being in the middle of the North Atlantic, we have the internet connection we need to make our #Titanic dive operations a success - thank you @Starlink!” OceanGate Expeditions tweeted earlier this month. Starlink is the satellite internet constellation operated by SpaceX that can offer internet access to customers located in remote regions. The post also included a picture of the Titan submersible for which rescue teams are currently searching. “The wreck of the Titanic lies about 400 miles off the coast of Newfoundland,” OceanGate tweeted last week. “Without any cell towers in the middle of the ocean, we are relying on @Starlink to provide the communications we require throughout this year’s 2023 Titanic Expedition.” There is no suggestion that Starlink was responsible for the loss of contact between Titan and its support vessel, Polar Prince.