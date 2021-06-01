Mission Impossible: Reinventing the Piña Colada

Love it or hate it, the Piña Colada is one of the most popular cocktails in the world. But it’s been largely forgotten by craft bartenders.

On this episode of the award-winning podcast Life Behind Bars, co-hosts David Wondrich and Noah Rothbaum are joined by tropical drinks expert Jeff “Beachbum” Berry from acclaimed New Orleans bar Latitude 29. The three talk about the history of the Piña Colada, its rise in popularity and Berry’s recipe for it.

Life Behind Bars features Half Full’s editor Noah Rothbaum and its Senior Drinks Columnist David Wondrich as they discuss the greatest bartenders and greatest cocktails of all time. It won the 2018 Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Award for the world’s best drinks podcast.

Edited by Alex Skjong