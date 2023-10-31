Mississippi Governor’s Top Donors Handed $1.4B in State Contracts: Report
HOW NICE
Top political donors to the campaigns of Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves have received $1.4 billion in state contracts and grants from the agencies he oversees, according to a report. An investigation by Mississippi Today found that 15 donors who gave the Republican’s campaigns $50,000 or more had netted the ten-figure sum of taxpayer funds since he took office in 2020. The outlet said that even more contracts worth hundreds of millions of dollars had been awarded to the governor’s leading donors from state agencies that he does not directly lead. Mississippi does not have a general prohibition on “pay-to-play” or enforce special reporting requirements about campaign donations from individuals or organizations that work with the state government.