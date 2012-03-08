Mississippi Governor Endorses Mitt

CHEAT SHEET
Mitt Romney got a boost in the heart of the South Thursday with the endorsement of Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant. Speaking in Pascagoula, the governor, with time ticking down to the state’s primary next week, said he approved of Romney’s stance on energy development, immigration, and the economy. Bryant supported Texas Governor Rick Perry before Perry dropped out of the Republican race in January. While the endorsement is a boost for Romney, it comes as a huge blow to Newt Gingrich's campaign, which has deemed the Mississippi and Alabama primaries next week as "must wins" for the Georgia native.