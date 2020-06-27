Mississippi Governor Ready to Sign New Flag Bill—if Lawmakers Send Him One

Read it at Twitter
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is imploring state lawmakers to unite and present him with a bill to change the state flag, which incorporates the Confederate flag. “The legislature has been deadlocked for days as it considers a new state flag,” the Republican said in a statement. “The argument over the 1894 flag has become as divisive as the flag itself and it’s time to end it. If they send me a bill this weekend, I will sign it.” The legislature is divided over whether to vote to just change the flag and remove the despised symbol from it or put the matter to a voter referendum.