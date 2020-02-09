Mississippi Mom, 6 Kids Killed in House Fire

CHEAT SHEET
    A Mississippi mom and her six kids were killed Saturday when fire engulfed the family home, and the children’s father was critically injured trying to rescue them. Brittany Presley, 33‬, ‪a second-grade teacher, was trapped in the Clinton home with the children, ages 1 to 15, when the fire broke out shortly after midnight. “Words are not adequate to express the grief,” Clinton school superintendent Tim Martin told the Clarion Ledger. The cause of the blaze has not been determined but officials said they do not suspect foul play.

