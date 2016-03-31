Mississippi Passes Anti-LGBT Bill

CHEAT SHEET
The Mississippi House and Senate have both passed a bill that would allow businesses, public employees, and social workers to deny services based on their beliefs about marriage. The bill—also known as the "Religious Liberty Accommodations Act"—would also allow people to descriminate based on the belief that "sexual relations are properly reserved to such a marriage" (between a man and a woman) and that gender is determined at birth. Under the proposed law, the government allows clerks to refuse to issue a same-sex marriage license and allows businesses to fire transgender employees. The bill will need to return to the state's House for one more time before it would go before Governor Phil Bryant. In February, the bill passed the House with an 80-39 vote. LGBT advocates have called it the "worst religious freedom bill to date."