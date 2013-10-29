Missouri Ex-Rep Ike Skelton Dies

CHEAT SHEET
Former Missouri congressman Ike Skelton died Monday after a brief illness, his family said. He was 81. A Democrat, Skelton served 17 terms in Congress—34 years—before being ousted in the Republican sweep in 2010. An expert on national defense, Skelton was a social conservative who supported gun rights, opposed abortion rights, and voted against the Affordable Care Act. But it wasn’t enough to hold off the tide of the Tea Party in 2010, when Republican Vicky Hartzler won the seat.