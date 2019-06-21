Missouri Rejects License Renewal for State’s Last Remaining Abortion Provider

Missouri health officials rejected a license renewal for the state’s last remaining clinic offering abortion services on Friday, putting Missouri on track to become the first state without an abortion provider. Judge Michael Stelzer ordered the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to decide whether to renew the St. Louis Planned Parenthood’s license last week, after blocking state officials from shutting the clinic down. Republican Gov. Mike Parson and state health officials have claimed the facility has numerous violations that need to be fixed. The clinic’s license was set to expire on May 31, but it is not yet known when the decision will go into effect, CNN reports.