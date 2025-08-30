Another GOP Governor Caves to Trump’s Redistricting Blitz

Missouri’s Republican Governor Mike Kehoe has called state lawmakers for a special session in order to redraw Missouri’s congressional maps after a push from President Donald Trump.

In a video statement posted to social media, Kehoe explained his justification for calling the session and introduced the new ‘Missouri First’ map that will be implemented.

“[The map] is simpler, cleaner stronger. [It] was drawn here, made here, for here, by our team,” he explained, holding up a print-out of the map that shows Kansas City split into three districts. Kansas City is currently entirely in the 5th District, and has been represented by Democratic Rep. Emanuel Cleaver for 11 terms.

Today, I am calling on the General Assembly to take action on congressional redistricting and initiative petition reform to ensure our districts and Constitution truly put Missouri values FIRST. pic.twitter.com/O3ZDArSDQV — Governor Mike Kehoe (@GovMikeKehoe) August 29, 2025

Thanking Trump in his announcement video, Kehoe said, “I appreciate President Donald Trump for raising the level of conversation on this matter, because his leadership on this nationally underscores just how important this moment is for Missouri.”

Trump was quick to respond on Truth Social, sharing an image of Missouri that shows the entire state, bar the 1st District, colored red.

“GREAT Governor Mike Kehoe, of the Wonderful State of Missouri, which I love and won SIX times, including with 1.8 Million Votes in 2024 (by far the most Votes in History!), just called a very Special Session to begin passage of a new, much fairer, and much improved, Congressional Map, that will give the incredible people of Missouri the tremendous opportunity to elect an additional MAGA Republican in the 2026 Midterm Elections—A HUGE VICTORY for our America First Agenda, not just in the ‘Show-Me State,’ but across our Nation," he wrote.

“I call on all of my Republican friends in the Missouri Legislature to work as fast as they can to get this new Congressional Map, AS IS, to Governor Mike Kehoe’s desk, ASAP.”

Gov. Kehoe's proposed redistricted 'Missouri First' congressional map. Office of Governor Mike Kehoe

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, who was represented Missouri’s 5th District since 2005, released a statement shortly after Kehoe’s announcement, calling “President Trump’s unprecedented directive” to redistrict the state an “unconstitutional attack” against democracy.

“This attempt to gerrymander Missouri will not simply change district lines, it will silence voices. It will deny representation. It will tell the people of Missouri that their lawmakers no longer wish to earn their vote, that elections are predetermined by the power brokers in Washington, and that politicians—not the people—will decide the outcome.”

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, a Democrat who has represented Missouri's 5th since 2005, will be most affected by the proposed changes to Missouri's congressional maps. Jemal Countess/Getty Images for MoveOn

DNC Chair Ken Martin also condemned the move in a post on X, calling it “a pathetic attempt to rig the system, evade accountability, and undermine the voices of Missouri voters.”

The proposal makes Missouri the latest in a line of states to redraw their congressional maps ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Leading the charge was Texas, which was the site of a contentious battle that saw Democrats flee the state in an attempt to prevent a vote on new gerrymandered maps from being held.

Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom responded by proposing redistricted maps of his own, designed to counterbalance the five new Republican districts introduced by the changes in Texas with five new Democratic districts in his own state.

Republicans in Indiana and Florida are also considering redrawing their states’ congressional maps, while Democratic governors in New York, Maryland and Illinois have also considered doing the same.

In his video, Kehoe also called for initiative petition reform, which would weaken the mechanism by which citizens can put measures like legalizing marijuana or expanding Medicaid on the ballot.