CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Missouri Man Flying Home to Vote After Absentee Ballot Snafu
THAT’S DEDICATION
Read it at St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Now here’s a guy who takes voting very seriously. Michael Fischer of Kirkwood, Missouri, recently learned that his application for an absentee ballot—which he emailed weeks ago—was not processed because of a computer problem. So he bought a $785 plane ticket to fly home from Wyoming, where he is on an extended work assignment, and exercise the franchise, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. The election board is FedExing him his ballot, and he plans to drop it off in person. Asked why he would go to such lengths, Fischer, a Democrat, said “everything is important in this election.”