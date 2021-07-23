How a Tiny Town With an Anti-Mask Mayor Caused COVID Chaos

The record-setting COVID-19 surge in Missouri springs from Branson, a superspreader tourist town whose visitor policy—to sell lots of tickets and take few precautions—is endangering thousands of lives.

“It’s crazy busy with no mask mandate,” said the person who answered the town’s tourist information line on Thursday.

As the crowds come and go, the infection rate for Branson and surrounding Taney County is 19.3 percent. There are 54 new cases a day in a population of 57,000, which is 10 times the national per capita average. More than two-thirds of the population are unvaccinated, including the very nice tourist information person.