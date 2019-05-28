Missouri’s Only Remaining Abortion Clinic May Shut Down This Week

Missouri’s only remaining abortion clinic may shut down as early as this week, leaving residents with no legal, in-state options for ending their pregnancies. Planned Parenthood said in a statement that the state health department is refusing to renew its license to provide abortions, according to CBS News. The state is reportedly investigating “deficient practices” at the clinics and demanded interviews with all seven physicians who practice there, though only two of them are directly employed by Planned Parenthood. The organization said it could not guarantee interviews with the other five doctors, putting its license in jeopardy. Planned Parenthood intends to sue the state to keep the clinic open. The announcement comes after the Missouri state legislature passed a bill banning abortion after eight weeks of pregnancy, with no exceptions for victims of rape or incest. The law is being challenged in court and has yet to take effect.