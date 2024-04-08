Missy Elliott Announces Her First Headlining Tour This Summer
MISSDEMEANOR
Hip-hop, R&B, and pop superstar Missy Elliott announced Monday that this summer she will embark on what’s set to be her first headlining tour. She’ll be accompanied by co-performers Busta Rhymes and Ciara. “This is an incredible time in my life as I am experiencing so many milestone ‘firsts.’ Being the FIRST female Hip Hop artist to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and now going out on my FIRST headline tour,” Elliott, the mastermind behind dozens of hits, said in a statement. “Fans have been asking me to tour forever but I wanted to wait until I felt the time was right because I knew if I was ever going to do it, I had to do it big, and I had to do it with family! So get ready to be taken OUT OF THIS WORLD with me, Busta Rhymes, Ciara, and Timbaland! We can’t wait to share this experience with the fans!”