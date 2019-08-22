CHEAT SHEET
Mistrial Declared for Indiana Man Accused of Dismembering, Eating Ex-Girlfriend
A judge declared a mistrial in the case of an Indiana man who was accused of killing and eating parts of his ex-girlfriend’s body. The Associated Press reports that Clark County Circuit Judge Vicki Carmichael issued the ruling on the fourth day of the trial after a witness mentioned Joseph Oberhansley’s criminal record and previous drug use during testimony. Local news station WLKY reported that both prosecutors and the defense team had agreed those topics were not to be discussed at Oberhansley’s trial. Carmichael said he thought the information could have prejudiced the jury. Oberhansley, whose next court date is scheduled for Sept. 3, is accused of murdering and dismembering Tammy Jo Blanton in 2014. Court documents claim he cooked some of her organs and ate them. Oberhansley maintained his innocence when speaking to reporters on Wednesday. “The state prosecution knows I’m not guilty in this case,” he said. “That’s why they dropped the death penalty.”