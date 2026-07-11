McConnell Neighbor Reveals Alarming Scene Days Before 911 Call

Days before Mitch McConnell was rushed to a hospital, one of his neighbors saw him in a troubling scene.

The 84-year-old senator’s neighbors in Washington, D.C. have revealed disturbing details on the Kentucky Republican’s mysterious health crisis, which has been going on for nearly a month now with scant updates from his team.

A male neighbor told the Daily Mail that McConnell appeared to be in bad shape even before June 14, when he was found unconscious at home and taken to a hospital.

Days before that, the neighbor said, he witnessed McConnell slumped in a wheelchair while getting carried by staff.

“I was able to get a good look at his face,” the man said. “He was pale, with a blank stare, and his mouth hanging open.”

Another neighbor, a woman who lives on McConnell’s block, told The Mail that she saw him get carried into an ambulance on June 14—while his staffers appeared “obviously distraught” and “crying.”

“When he came out, I actually wondered if he was dead. He did not look good. He was not conscious. His eyes were closed, he had oxygen [tubes] strapped to his nose,” she said.

“I knew by [his aides] running in and out that it was something serious,” she went on. “There weren’t a lot of sirens. That was the thing that was interesting.”

The footage of the emergency responders was filmed outside Mitch McConnell’s home at around 8:30 a.m. on June 14. Screengrab/CNN

The woman said she witnessed two police officers carrying medical packs rush into McConnell’s home, adding that a police vehicle is “pretty well always” parked down the street when the senator is in town.

Other neighbors told The Mail they were stunned that McConnell has insisted on remaining in office.

“God bless them,” one neighbor who watched the stretcher go by said of McConnell and his team. “I would have retired. But for them, this is their life. They don’t know anything else.”

Mitch McConnell has not made any public statement since he was hospitalized nearly a month ago. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

McConnell may have suffered a heart attack, according to an emergency personnel call first obtained by independent journalist Desirée Townsend. The June 14 call detailed an emergency dispatch to McConnell’s residence, where first responders were told of “CPR in progress” due to “cardiac arrest.”

But there have been few updates on his health since then, prompting growing concern—and impatience—from the public and his colleagues alike.

On July 2, McConnell’s team said in a statement that “Senator McConnell appreciates the outpouring of support he’s receiving while he continues his recovery in the hospital. The Senator continues to improve, and is working closely with his staff on Kentucky and Senate matters while the Senate is out of session.”

McConnell’s team continues to be tight-lipped about his health, drawing accusations of a “cover-up” from within MAGAworld. The senator’s staff is led by his longtime, camera-shy aide Terry Carmack, who is on track to earn more than $226,000 this year.

“It’s just a cover-up on top of a cover-up. And that’s why nobody trusts what’s going on in Washington. This whole thing is a farce,” Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett said on Friday.

South Carolina firebrand Nancy Mace, meanwhile, has called on McConnell to step down.