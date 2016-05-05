Mitch McConnell Says He’ll Back Trump

CHEAT SHEET
Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he plans to back the presumptive GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump and called on other GOP members to unite behind the businessman. “I have committed to supporting the nominee chosen by Republican voters, and Donald Trump, the presumptive nominee, is now on the verge of clinching that nomination,” McConnell said in a statement. “As the presumptive nominee, he now has the opportunity and the obligation to unite our party around our goals.” McConnell’s lukewarm comments come as some Republicans grapple with the decision to support Trump. Earlier Wednesday, both George W. Bush and his father George H.W. Bush said they do not plan to endorse Trump.