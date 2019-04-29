Mitch McConnell Signs Shirt Joking About Merrick Garland’s Death

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell gleefully signed a T-shirt joking about the death of former Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland, according to photos tweeted Monday. The T-shirt features Garland’s face surrounded by clouds and the dates 3/16/16 and 1/3/17, with the cursive phrase “gone but not forgotten.” McConnell played an instrumental role in keeping Garland, who was nominated by then-President Barack Obama, from filling the seat vacated by Antonin Scalia. Within hours of Scalia’s death, McConnell declared a moratorium on any of Obama’s appointees, arguing that the nomination should be the responsibility of the next president. He refused to hold hearings on Garland, rendering Obama’s appointment meaningless and successfully holding the seat for Trump’s eventual pick, Neil Gorsuch. This isn’t the first time McConnell’s publicly gloated—soon after the court upheld Trump’s travel ban and sided with anti-abortion pregnancy clinics, McConnell spiked the football by tweeting a picture of himself with Gorsuch.