Mitch McConnell’s $226,000 Aide Caught Telling Him What to Do

Mitch McConnell’s chief of staff was caught whispering instructions to the 84-year-old senator as the frail Republican took part in a committee meeting.

Terry Carmack, McConnell’s camera-shy longtime aide who is on track to earn more than $226,000 this year, leaned in and whispered into the Kentucky Republican’s ear on Wednesday as lawmakers voted on whether to advance the farm bill out of the Senate Agriculture Committee.

McConnell was wheeled in to attend the meeting and vote at the Capitol, having been missing for more than 90 days after suffering an apparent fall and losing consciousness at his home in mid-June.

Carmack and the rest of McConnell’s team were heavily criticized for failing to provide any meaningful updates on the 84-year-old’s condition following his hospitalization, resulting in speculation about how seriously incapacitated McConnell may be following his latest bout of ill health.

Mitch McConnell returned to public life to help the GOP advance a farm bill out of a committee. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Those concerns have only partially eased since McConnell returned to Capitol Hill on Monday to resume his Senate duties.

On Wednesday, a confused McConnell needed help from his aides and other Republican senators to cast his vote when he was called upon at the Senate Agriculture Committee.

His name had to be called out twice before the 84-year-old managed to raise his finger and give a raspy “aye.”

McConnell’s strained “aye” vote was the first time there had been recorded audio of his voice in months.

During his absence, McConnell’s team refused to release a video to quell rumors about his health, instead releasing only two “proof-of-life” photos of him alongside his wife, Elaine Chao, in July.

When McConnell made a dramatic return to public life on Monday, he was wheeled in front of reporters in an area of the Capitol where video recording is prohibited.

During McConnell’s Senate Agriculture Committee meeting, there was also a worrying incident in which the 84-year-old seemingly froze and appeared emotionless for several seconds.

The incident is reminiscent of two worrying medical episodes McConnell had in 2023, when he froze and stopped speaking mid-sentence.

Terry Carmack has not been far from Mitch McConnell since the 84-year-old returned to public life. Evan Vucci/Reuters

McConnell was later seen Wednesday giving a peace sign with his heavily bruised hand as he left the Hill in a car, but he did not respond to questions.

McConnell’s vote on Wednesday allowed Republicans on the Agriculture Committee to advance the farm bill along party lines. The bill had stalled for months because of McConnell’s prolonged and mysterious absence.

In a statement issued on his behalf, McConnell shared a photo of himself shaking hands with committee Chairman John Boozman while commending him for his work on the farm bill.

“As a member of the Agriculture Committee since my first day in the United States Senate, I was proud to vote yes on the Farm Bill on behalf of the hardworking farm families across Kentucky,” McConnell said.

The Daily Beast has contacted Mitch McConnell’s team for comment.