McConnell’s $226K Gatekeeper Hightails It From Health Questions

Mitch McConnell’s chief of staff fled from a reporter questioning him about the Kentucky senator’s whereabouts.

Independent journalist Nicholas Ballasy shared a video of himself confronting a fast-walking Terry Carmack, the former Senate majority leader’s longtime staffer, who has spearheaded the silence from McConnell’s team amid his prolonged absence.

In a video Ballasy shared Tuesday evening, the journalist follows Carmack through the halls of the Capitol, peppering him with questions about the 84-year-old McConnell.

GOP Senator Mitch McConnell’s chief of staff Terry Carmack, whose salary is reportedly $226,850 per year, still won’t say why his office hasn’t released a video of McConnell. He also ignored questions about his health status. McConnell entered the hospital about 7 weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/2fhJRFQHE7 — Nicholas A Ballasy (@NicholasBallasy) August 4, 2026

“Sir is Senator McConnell going to put out a video?” Ballasy asks. “Why hasn’t he done that yet?” Carmack, who receives an annual salary of $226,000, stares straight ahead.

“Did he auto-pen the document, the letter that was sent out?” Ballasy continued. “Was that autopen or did he actually sign it, sir? Can you address the situation at all about his condition?”

A spokesperson for the senator did not respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast regarding Carmack’s refusal to answer questions.

McConnell’s staffers have dodged press inquiries in the nearly seven weeks since their boss was admitted to George Washington University Hospital, after details of a June 14 911 call suggested he had suffered a heart attack, was unconscious, and had received CPR.

While the senator’s office has claimed McConnell continues to recover and is “working closely with his staff,” they refused to say on Friday whether a letter sent to President Donald Trump this week was personally signed by the missing Republican—or by autopen.

The July 28 letter, which has McConnell’s signature as well as those of every member of Kentucky’s congressional delegation, urged Trump to approve a request from Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear for a major disaster declaration following devastating flooding in the state.

Meanwhile, Beshear himself has repeatedly pressed both McConnell’s office and GOP leadership for answers regarding the senator.

Carmack is not the only staffer forced to dodge reporters on Capitol Hill. McConnell’s communications director, Stephanie Penn, was also confronted by Ballasy last month.

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