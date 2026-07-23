Smiling McConnell Aide Awkwardly Confronted Over Health Mystery

Thirty-nine days after Sen. Mitch McConnell was loaded into the back of an ambulance and disappeared from the public eye, his aides remain silent—and smiling.

McConnell’s communications director, Stephanie Penn, was confronted by reporter Nicholas Ballasy on Thursday over the 84-year-old senator’s prolonged absence.

“Can you tell us if you’re going to release a video of Senator McConnell, instead of just the statement that was put out?” Ballasy fired off at a smiling, fast-walking Penn in the video.

Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell’s Press Secretary Stephanie Penn declined to respond when asked about McConnell’s current condition and whether he should release a video statement, given his ongoing absence from the Senate since entering the hospital on June 14 pic.twitter.com/1ihRREtEKt — Nicholas A Ballasy (@NicholasBallasy) July 23, 2026

Ballasy also reiterated to Penn, who has an annual salary of $106,999, that the photo released by the Kentucky Republican’s staff of smiling McConnell in a hospital bed only fueled the rumor mill.

“A lot of people are questioning if it was a current photo on social media,” he told the staffer, referring to online rumors that the photo was doctored. “You guys going to try to put it to rest and put out a video? Anything you could say, ma’am, to update the public about Senator McConnell’s condition? You have any comment at all about his condition and whether he’s on life support?”

Rumors have swirled over the proof-of-life photo McConnell's team shared. Office of Senator Mitch McConnel/via REUTERS

She apparently did not. The Daily Beast has reached out to McConnell’s team for comment.

McConnell was hospitalized more than three weeks ago on June 14. That same day, the public EMS dispatch call showed that emergency medical personnel went to his home to respond to an unconscious person.

During the call, a dispatcher called in a “cardiac arrest,” and the medic at McConnell’s address said there was CPR “in progress.”

While the senator’s office has claimed McConnell continues to recover and is “working closely with his staff,” they refused Monday to provide any further details or to address specific questions about the senator beyond the vague statement.

Earlier this month, McConnell’s spokesperson, Robert Steurer, declined to answer a lengthy list of questions posed by the Daily Beast regarding the senator’s condition. When asked for additional information, he merely pointed to the same statement released more than a week ago.

After publication, McConnell’s team responded to the Daily Beast with an emailed statement saying that the senator was still in the hospital, three weeks after his initial health episode.

Steurer reports to McConnell’s chief of staff, Terry Carmack, whose salary rose from $224,749 in fiscal year 2025 to $226,849.94 in fiscal year 2026.

The widespread confusion over McConnell’s condition isn’t just online. This week, Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear fanned the flames when he said that McConnell’s office has not been in regular communication with him, and that at one point, he believed the 84-year-old senator had died.