Mitt Playing to Win in Iowa

Mitt Romney is anxious to lock up this nomination. Though Iowa “looks like a 2 person race between Paul and Romney,” according to Public Policy Polling's analysis of its latest poll, Romney is seeking an edge by pouring resources into the state ahead of next week’s caucuses. The candidate, already a frontrunner in New Hampshire, has transferred key staffers from his Boston headquarters to fill out his Iowa team and is buying up a late batch of TV advertising—clear signs that “he’s playing to win,” according to Politico. The PPP poll shows Romney just behind Ron Paul, 24 percent to 20 percent.