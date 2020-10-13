‘Lower the Heat’: Romney Actually Blames Both Sides for Political Horror Show
‘Hate-Filled Morass’
Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) decried the current state of U.S. politics in a bizarre Tuesday statement that blamed both Republicans and Democrats for the “vile, vituperative, hate-filled morass” that it’s become. In the statement posted to his Twitter page, Romney called out Trump for a number of his attacks, including calling vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris a “monster” and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “crazy.” But he then went on to blame Democrats for launching “blistering attacks of their own,” while noting that “their presidential nominee refuses to stoop as low as others.” He blamed Pelosi for tearing up Trump’s State of the Union speech “on national television,” and journalist Keith Olbermann for calling Trump a “terrorist,” insisting “media on the left and right amplify all of it.” Romney ended his missive by insisting that it’s “time to lower the heat.” “The consequence of the crescendo of anger leads to a very bad place. No sane person can want that,” he said.